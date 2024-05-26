Queer community vote in hopes of building a safer space

New Delhi: Members from the LGBTQ+ community voted in the Delhi Elections 2024 on Saturday, in hopes of building a safe space for the community.



Kartik, a voter from the LGBTQ+ community casting vote at Hansraj Model School, said he voted for the party that has been vocal about the issues concerning his community and the party whose Motto aligns with his own.

Many voters from Punjabi Bagh cast their votes at Hansraj Model School, New Delhi.

In light of the extreme temperatures recently witnessed in Delhi, the polling station was well-ventilated for the convenience of the voters who came to cast their votes despite the scorching weather conditions.

The location had fully functional fans that were installed at appropriate intervals. The washrooms were adequately sanitised and fully operational. The polling booth was wheelchair-accessible and extra wheelchairs were available if needed.

While the BJP and the Congress remain reticent on the social acceptance or rights of the queer community, the AAP has made considerable strides in the sphere. The manifestos of the Congress and BJP reflect their ignorance towards community demands for same-sex marriage and trans job quotas, while the AAP welcomed the first trans councillor in MCD.