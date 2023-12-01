Quality Council of India Launches 'Gunvatta Gurukul' to Cultivate Young Professionals for a Developed India

The Quality Council of India (QCI) marked a significant milestone with the official inauguration of 'Gunvatta Gurukul,' a pioneering initiative dedicated to cultivating a new generation of young professionals committed to serving the nation and contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The 8-week program was unveiled at a ceremony in New Delhi, graced by esteemed guests and inaugurated in traditional fashion by Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI. Speaking at the event, Jaxay Shah emphasized that Gunvatta Gurukul goes beyond a conventional training program; it is a testament to the commitment to nurture a generation of professionals who will be instrumental in shaping a developed India.

During the inaugural ceremony, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted the program's significance in the context of India's rapid development in the digital economy.

A unique aspect of the program is its focus on equipping young professionals with knowledge of the government ecosystem and a deep understanding of the public policy domain. Rajesh Maheshwari, Secretary General of QCI, emphasized the program's commitment to embodying the values of the Quality Council of India and shaping the next generation of leaders.

Subroto Ghosh, Head of Gunvatta Gurukul Programme, outlined the primary goals of the initiative. He stated that Gunvatta Gurukul aims to create a pool of skilled and passionate individuals who will bridge the gap between education and industry readiness, contributing significantly to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Gunvatta Gurukul offers a diverse curriculum, including modules such as Campus to Workplace, QCI Leadership Connect Sessions, Research, Data Analysis, Interpretation and Understanding, and Implementing Quality Standards. Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the training period, with top performers earning the opportunity for employment with QCI and associated bodies upon completion.