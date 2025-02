NEW DELHI: Delhi Police solved the blind murder of 68-year-old Ranbir Singh with the arrest of three men, including quack Md

Parvez Alam.

The accused looted medical equipment from Singh’s Sarai Rohilla office and strangled him after injecting

a sedative.

Traced via CCTV, they were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, and stolen items, including an ultrasound machine,

were recovered.