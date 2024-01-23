Quack arrested in Gurugram for sexual assault, abortion

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police have arrested an accused with a counterfeit Medical Council of India (MCI) registered certificate, for sexual assault and conducting an abortion.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Sector-9 Police Station, Gurugram.

The arrested accused was identified as Saurabh (37), resident of Bihar Vegetable Market Nathupur, Gurugram.

According to the police, the arrest followed a complaint filed on November 23, 2023, by a woman who accused Saurabh of deceiving her into marriage, committing sexual assault, and orchestrating an abortion.

The accused, who had evaded capture for nearly a month, was finally arrested by Inspector Sandeep and his team from Sector-9A Police Station.

During the investigation into the initial complaint, authorities discovered that the accused responsible for the abortion held a fake MCI registration certificate.

Acting swiftly, the Gurugram police team fabricated a counterfeit certificate and arrested Saurabh at his clinic, “God Bless Health,” in Nathupur, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Additional charges related to the fraudulent medical practice were added to the initial allegations. The accused was found operating his clinic at the Bihar Vegetable Market Nathupur, Gurugram.

The accused had previously run a clinic in Bhawani Enclave, Sector-9A, Gurugram, which was shut down in November 2023.

Saurabh, who claimed to hold an MBBS degree from China, admitted to fabricating an MCI registration certificate after failing the MCI exam in India.