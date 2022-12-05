PwDs, sr citizens, 1st timers cast vote with enthusiasm

New Delhi: Voting for the high-stakes MCD polls took place in Delhi on Sunday, the amped up polls saw a huge amount of voters getting out to decide who will take the mantle in one of the biggest civic bodies of the country. The State Election Commission who had notified these polls only a month ago, had prepared an extensive plan to ensure a fair and smooth elections for all stakeholders involved, however, several complaints of missing names in the electoral rolls, lack of accessibility, lack of awareness and other issues arose on Sunday.



Especially amongst the seniors and persons with disabilities, despite all efforts, several polling booths were not easily accessible for wheelchair users and senior voters who have difficulties in walking. The SEC had made provisions for wheelchairs, but several polling stations reported that only one or two wheelchairs were made available which caused seniors and PwDs to wait for a while to get voted and caused delays. A voter from Kalkaji who has difficulties walking said that I waited for at least 30 minutes outside polling station for a wheelchair and when they did find one, there was no attendant to assist them.

Similarly, Rajdhani, 82 from R K Puram said that because there was only one wheelchair, she had to wait for a very long time and the only convenience to them was the availability of transport to pick and drop from the polling stations.

Several senior voters also noted that they were not aware that they could have used home ballots to vote and had no idea that the SEC had such a provision, despite the SEC having declared so earlier. Chabra, 87 from Kalkaji said that the process was smooth for him but he was not aware of the home ballots facility either.

Senior voters in parts of East Delhi did not receive proper wheelchair and attendant provisions either as per reports.

First time voters were also observed having issues finding their names on the electoral rolls, a first time voter from JangPura said that he was very excited to having turned 18 only a few months ago but despite having all his necessary documents, his name was not on the list. He said that he had to wait around the booth for 40 minutes to get the issue resolved after which he was able to vote.

Polling agents across Delhi reported that they saw a significant number of senior citizens coming to vote despite having issues in walking and getting around. They reported

that despite the lack of wheelchairs, senior citizens were constantly filtering in and out of the polling stations. Low voter turn out was reported for first time voters.

Despite all the hurdles they all voted with full enthusiasm.