PWD’s 1-day blitz fixes around 3,433 potholes

New Delhi: The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday repaired 3,433 potholes across the city in a single day, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and overseen directly by PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The initiative covered over 1,400 km of roads, including main thoroughfares, inner lanes, and accident-prone stretches. Dividing Delhi into East, South, and North zones, more than 200 maintenance vans equipped with advanced repair machinery were deployed to ensure swift and durable work,

as per its official release. “This wasn’t just a pothole repair mission — it was a commitment to end the cycle of delays and excuses,” said Singh, who personally inspected multiple sites.

The operation saw the mobilisation of over 1,000 personnel, including engineers and ground staff, and was backed by data from citizen complaints, drone mapping, and zonal surveys. All repairs were documented through geo-tagged, time-stamped photos to ensure transparency.

Timed just ahead of the monsoon, the campaign aims to reduce road hazards and improve commuter safety, especially for two-wheeler riders. Ministers and MLAs also joined on-ground monitoring to uphold quality standards.