PWD turns to technology for safer roads

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) is set to adopt a series of technology-driven measures to make the city’s roads safer and more efficient.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to review digital solutions for road asset management, pothole tracking, street light monitoring, and dark spot identification.

“These digital platforms will help us in real-time monitoring, quicker response, and long-term solutions, ensuring that common people experience safety and convenience at every step,” the minister said after the meeting.

One of the key initiatives under review is the PWD Road Asset Mapping Application, which will create a digital inventory of all road assets with geo-tagging. The minister noted that this tool will aid in transparent planning and identifying black spots, encroachments, and safety gaps. “The application should also provide assembly-wise reports for greater accountability and monitoring,” he directed officials.

The meeting also discussed a Project Monitoring System to track PWD projects worth over Rs 1 crore. The system will provide real-time updates to ensure projects are completed on time and with full transparency.

In addition, Singh reviewed the proposed Street Light Monitoring System, which will integrate reports from Delhi Police, elected representatives, and citizens to enable faster repairs. A Dark Spot Monitoring System is also being developed to digitally capture areas lacking adequate street lighting.

The department is further working on a pothole and waterlogging dashboard for instant complaint tracking and resolution. “These technological initiatives will go a long way in fulfilling the vision of Viksit Delhi by making our roads safer, efficient, and responsive to the needs of citizens,” Singh said.