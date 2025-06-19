PWD to rework Rs 387 crore courtrooms digitisation proj

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government plans to rework the Rs 387-crore courtrooms digitisation project, which was approved by the previous AAP dispensation last year.

Despite the approval in October to digitise 691 courtrooms across the city, the project did not start due to changes in construction specifications and technical issues with financial implications, government officials said. The work has to be executed by the PWD, for which a fund of Rs 387

crore was also approved by the Expenditure and Finance Committee (E&FC).

“The earlier tender invited has been scrapped because there are changes to be made in construction specifications and other major technical issues that have financial implications,” an official said.

In November last year, the PWD invited bids from private contractors for the project. After the pre-bid meeting with companies, changes were required in the project. For which the PWD sent a proposal to the Delhi High Court in January 2025 for its approval of the changes. The approval was issued in March this year, the officials said.

Then again, a modified notice inviting tender was issued on March 18 this year. After the pre-bid meeting, again, changes were requested.