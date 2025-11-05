PWD to install mist spraying systems at 3 pollution hotspots

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install automatic mist spraying systems on three road stretches near the Narela, Bawana and Jahangirpuri area, all among the top 13 pollution hotspots of Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. Earlier, similar projects have been taken up in NDMC and DDA areas, with the hope of reducing dust on roads, which is among the major contributors to air pollution.

“PWD will now start its third project with the installation of these systems at Shahpur Garhi near DSIDC Narela, DSIDC Bawana near Pooth Khurd and the Jahangirpuri area,” a PWD official said.

The sprinklers will be installed on the central verges of these roads. Tenders have been floated for the project, the official added. The systems will spray RO-treated water on roads to suppress dust, having a total capacity of 2,000 litres per hour. The cost of the project is Rs 4 crore, which includes operation and maintenance for five years, he added.

According to the tender, the system will be powered by a capacity RO water pumping unit, and to ensure the security of the equipment, the tender document also specifies the deployment of security guards. “The misting system will operate in two shifts — 6 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. The contractor will also be responsible for a five-year defect-free liability,” the tender states.

This initiative follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directive in March to install sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year to address air quality concerns. In June, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted an on-ground inspection of a similar Automatic Misting System installed on Lodhi Road. Officials stated that these systems are designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions. Currently, high-pressure mist sprayers are operational not only in central Delhi but also on DDA-maintained roads in Dwarka, extending the city’s anti-pollution efforts across both central and peripheral zones.