PWD to hire consultant for upgrading 1,400 km roads

New Delhi: A Delhi government project to upgrade 1,400 km of roads is picking up pace with the PWD set to hire a consultant to frame bid documents for the mega infrastructure push, officials said Friday.



The Delhi Public Works Department has already floated a tender to hire the consultant, who will hired for four months.

The tender requires the consultant to be empanelled with the National Highways Authority of India or any central or state government ministries or departments.

The consultant should have also carried out similar consultancy services or transaction advisory services for infrastructure project including highways, water supply, urban infrastructure

projects costing at least Rs 500 crore on Public-Private-Partnership or Engineering-Procurement-and-Construction or Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), according to official documents.

The consultant will be responsible for framing bid documents for two projects.

One pertains to construction and repair of all components of roads except main carriageway under PWD with comprehensive maintenance including desilting, cleaning, sweeping washing of footpath etc of the entire row for 10 years, while the other project is relate to proposal of strengthening and recarpeting of stretches.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the massive infrastructure project in January this year and Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot allocated the budget for it later.

In his budget speech, Gahlot said the revamping of roads will include time-bound maintenance of the central verges, streets and footpaths. The project will also involve fixing of potholes, defining lane markings and painting of zebra crossings, encroachment removal and regular cleaning of footpaths.