PWD to hire 200 anti-smog guns

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire 200 anti-smog guns at the cost of Rs 58 crore to deploy across the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest order issued by the department, water-sprinkling anti-smog guns fitted on a truck are under process of hiring, and a budget of Rs 58,834,480 has been approved.

“Budget allocation for providing service of 200 of truck-mounted anti-smog guns on a hire basis for 5 months in two shifts from October 2025 to February 2026,

for dust pollution control with environmental messages on the machines,” the PWD’s

order states.

According to officials, procurement of these machines is ongoing and more will be hired soon.