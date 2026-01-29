PWD to develop four dust-free 'model roads'

New Delhi: In a bid to scrub Delhi's air of road dust, the Public Works Department is set to transform four stretches into 'model roads' that officials claim will be entirely dust-free.

The pilot project is part of a larger plan to redevelop 160 kilometres of the Public Works Department (PWD) road network this year to combat air pollution.

According to officials, four specific roads will be identified for comprehensive work, including pothole repair, wall-to-wall paving and greenery.