PWD to carry out feasibility study to construct flyover on Sonia Vihar Pusta Road

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out a feasibility study to construct a 5.5-kilometer-long elevated corridor on

Sonia Vihar Pusta Road in northeast Delhi. The road currently belongs to the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

The PWD, being an expert agency, has issued a tender to hire an agency to carry out the study for constructing a flyover starting from Nanaksar Gurudwara T-Point to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border (Tronica City).

According to officials, the road faces heavy traffic flow during both peak and non-peak hours, causing significant congestion for commuters.

“Construction of an elevated road may improve traffic flow and help reduce congestion issues. An elevated road appears to be feasibly constructible on the existing central verge without major hindrance,” officials said. The study will cover a total of six kilometers of right-of-way. There is one major junction at the start point — the Nanaksar T-junction and six approach roads meet Pusta Road through a service road.

“There are trees present on both sides of Pusta Road and there is a DJB pipeline passing underneath. All of this will be part of the feasibility study,” the tender said. The Delhi Jal Board’s Sonia Vihar treatment plant is located in close proximity to the alignment of the flyover. PWD minister Parvesh Verma had inspected the site earlier in April and announced the project.