PWD to begin work on underpass in Shadipur, flyover on DB Gupta Road

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated plans for an underpass at Shadipur depot intersection and a flyover on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to ease congestion in west and central Delhi. The projects aim to improve traffic flow in high-footfall areas like Paharganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jhandewalan, and Karol Bagh. Tenders have been issued for feasibility studies, including classified traffic volume surveys, road widening options, and cost-benefit analysis covering economic, environmental, and social factors.

The agency conducting the study must complete it within a year and submit a report with detailed graphics and layout plans. The Desh Bandhu Gupta Road study will cover a seven-kilometre stretch from Faiz Road to Ajmeri Gate Chowk. For Shadipur, an underpass at ground level is being explored to address frequent traffic snarls. Utility lines, green spaces, and sensitive zones will also be mapped before the final project report is submitted.