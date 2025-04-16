PWD to beautify roads ahead of Delhi BJP’s shift to new office

New Delhi: With the Delhi BJP’s new office nearing completion on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to carry out road improvement and beautification work in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

The Rs 2.23 crore project, which includes civil and electrical upgrades, is expected to be completed within a month. The move comes as the BJP’s Delhi unit prepares to shift from its current premises on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi to a swankier, more spacious office closer to the party’s national headquarters.

Under construction since 2023, the new multi-storey office will feature basement parking, modern conference and meeting rooms, and larger working spaces to accommodate more staff and party workers.

“Currently, the state office is very small compared to our needs. There is hardly any space for parking. Keeping all these issues in mind, the new office is being built,” said a BJP functionary, adding that construction may take another one to two months.

PWD officials said the revamp includes repairing potholes and cracks, cleaning and repairing roadside drains, and laying improved road pavements. “The approach road is in poor condition and needs immediate attention,” a senior PWD official noted.

As part of the beautification, new LED streetlights will be installed for better illumination, and fresh road markings and paintings will be carried out to enhance the area’s appearance and functionality.

The project aims to ensure a smoother and more presentable approach to the upcoming party office, which is expected to play a key role in the BJP’s state-level functioning.