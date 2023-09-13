PWD to beautify, enhance city’s road infrastructure, says Atishi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated a project to beautify and enhance the city’s road infrastructure with PWD minister Atishi commencing the groundwork by inspecting four major roads in south Delhi on Tuesday.



The inspection conducted by Atishi and her department officials covered several key aspects aimed at enhancing the roads’ visual appeal and functionality. This includes increasing greenery, improving landscaping, redesigning footpaths, and overall road enhancement.

“Yesterday, a review meeting of MCD and PWD was held regarding this initiative, and without wasting any time, the departments have started working at the ground level,” Atishi remarked.

She further asserted, “For the last 6-8 months, areas related to G20 were being worked upon, and the same beautification would be done all over Delhi. We will appoint a maintenance agency to look after the property of the PWD including fountains and statues.”

The minister also stressed the need for regular maintenance to uphold the quality of the beautification work related to the G20 Summit. “The government’s objective is to create aesthetically pleasing roads that feature greenery, proper lighting, and sculptures on footpaths, offering citizens a world-class road experience,” she added.

In outlining her directives to department officials, Atishi outlined a comprehensive approach to road improvement, including road resurfacing, redesigning, standardised road markings, footpath repairs and enhancements, horticulture improvements, beautification of central verges, installation of street furniture, tree pruning, drainage system enhancements, curb stones replacement and painting, railing painting, mechanised road sweeping, streetlight management, and installation of signboards.

Furthermore, the minister expressed the government’s unwavering dedication to this endeavour, stating, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will beautify every part of Delhi on the lines of G20-designated areas.”

Sharing the vision for this project Atishi asserted, “During the G20 Summit, everyone witnessed the beauty of Delhi, and now we will take that beauty to every corner of Delhi, be it from Narela to Tughlaqabad or from Najafgarh to Shahdara, the Delhi government will transform the roads of every nook and corner of Delhi into world-class ones.”