PWD to attempt world record by filling over 3,000 potholes in a day: Verma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will attempt a “world record” of filling 3,400 potholes across the national capital on Tuesday, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified and geo-tagged all the potholes on all the 1,400 kilometres of road network under its jurisdiction just before the monsoon.

“I believe this would be a first-of-its-kind world record attempted by the Delhi government. We have mapped all the 3,400 potholes that will be filled and I will personally visit different locations to check the quality of work done,” Verma said.

According to the plan, the before and after pictures of potholes will be uploaded on the PWD website along with the location for anyone to verify. Around 200 maintenance vans having pre-mixed material will go around the city filling the potholes. PWD Minister Verma said around 150 km of roads have been repaired in four months, with 100 km more identified. Pothole repairs will be monitored in real time, based on public complaints and field surveys.