PWD starts working on proj to digitise Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has started working on the project to digitise the Delhi Assembly, officials said on Friday.

Earlier in March this year, Speaker Vijender Gupta had convened a meeting with officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to discuss the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly.

“All the components for end-to-end digitization of the Delhi Assembly, like an audiovisual system and networking dashboard, will be installed under the NeVA project, including setting up hardware for high-speed data networking. A tender has been floated for the implementation of the project,” said a PWD official.

NeVA aims to serve as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports and access to a digital library. 27 state legislative assemblies across the country have implemented this digital workflow system.

“With NeVA’s implementation, the Delhi Assembly will take a significant step towards a fully digitized and paperless governance model, enhancing operational efficiency and public access to legislative proceedings,” Gupta had said earlier. According to officials, the cost of this project is Rs 15 crore with a timeline of 50 days from the day the work is awarded.

With an aim to understand the subject more, Gupta, along with a delegation, even visited the Odisha Assembly last month to examine various NeVA components such as applications, dashboards and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings.