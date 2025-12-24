PWD starts work on new flyover in Narela

New Delhi: With the aim of reducing traffic congestion, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started working on the construction of around a 1-km-long road corridor, including a flyover and an underpass at a railway line in the Narela area, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, at the Khera Kalan site currently there is a manned railway crossing that is part of the Delhi-Ambala railway line, due to which there is heavy traffic congestion on this route during rush hours. “Some part of the work will be executed by the Railways, and the flyover construction will be done by the PWD, for which a tender has been floated,” a senior government official said. The full road corridor includes a flyover, an underpass, two U-turns, a footpath and a pedestrian ramp to connect the underpass to the road above. After the completion of this project, the area’s connectivity will get a boost, officials added. The deadline for the project is one and a half years, with an estimated construction cost of Rs 94 crore. According to the project report, any construction near the railway line for the underpass will be done by the railway department.

“The underpass will have a height of 3 metres and a width of 5 metres for light vehicles, along with retaining walls,” the tender states. In 2015, the Delhi government had planned to convert 10 manned railway crossings in Northwest Delhi to reduce congestion, this project is one of them. “Then in 2020 a feasibility study was conducted for this project, a year later, in 2021, the Delhi Urban Arts Commission approved the project; however, in 2022 the drawings were changed,” the official explained further. The four-lane flyover and underpasses will connect to the nearby traffic junction of Khera Kalan.