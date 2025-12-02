PWD sets March deadline for 2 new bus depots

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has set March next year as the deadline for completing the construction of two new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots coming up in East Vinod Nagar and Kirari, officials said on Monday.

The projects are part of the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to expand and modernise its public transport infrastructure to meet rising commuter demand.

According to an official, last week a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, where the matter was discussed.

“More than 50 per cent of the civil work has already been completed at both sites. By next year we plan to complete the work by early next year,” the person said.

Construction activities currently underway include boundary wall development, depot layout formation, administrative block structures, staff facilities, and parking bays designed to accommodate standard as well as low-floor buses.

“We are monitoring the construction on a weekly basis. The aim is to hand over fully functional depots to DTC by March,” the official said.

Once completed, the depots are expected to significantly ease operational pressures on existing DTC facilities.

The East Vinod Nagar depot will support bus operations in the trans-Yamuna region, while the Kirari depot will cater to outer Delhi routes, reducing turnaround time for buses.