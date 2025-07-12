PWD set to end CPWD dependence with its own engineering cadre

New Delhi: In a major administrative reform, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi is set to have its own engineering cadre, which will end decades of dependence on borrowed officers from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), officials said.

The proposal for cadre formation has been finalised and will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet in the coming days, they added.

Once approved, the PWD will initiate the recruitment and structural realignment process, ensuring that each level, from junior engineer to chief engineer, is staffed by officers exclusively under Delhi PWD’s control, said an official statement. This change will bring the Delhi PWD in line with other modern city infrastructure bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Development Authority, which already have dedicated engineering services.

Till now, PWD has relied on engineers, executive engineers (EEs), superintending engineers (SEs), and junior engineers (JEs) deputed from CPWD or other central agencies. But with the creation of an independent PWD cadre, Delhi will finally have its own permanent, dedicated technical workforce — trained, appointed and promoted under its own rules and oversight, .

“This is a turning point not just for Delhi PWD, but for the entire city. When engineers are accountable only to the people of Delhi, their performance and commitment automatically rise. We are building a stronger, cleaner, and faster Delhi — and we need our own team to do it,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi’s PWD Minister.

Delhi PWD’s new engineering cadre will offer CPWD-deputed officers the choice to return or opt in permanently, subject to rules. The reform aims to boost efficiency, accountability, and leadership continuity—often hindered by CPWD transfers. Officials say it will bring administrative independence, reduce delays, and allow engineers to stay with long-term projects. With targeted local training, the move is expected to streamline infrastructure delivery and reduce cost overruns.