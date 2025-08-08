PWD pushes to ease traffic at 89 sites

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has written to six government agencies urging them to appoint nodal officers to fast-track pending works aimed at easing traffic congestion at around 89 locations across the city. According to a report submitted by the Delhi Traffic Police to PWD in March, there are 233 locations in the city where some enhancements are needed to address traffic congestion issues.

“Of these, 89 points remain unresolved. Key reasons include bus stops obstructing traffic flow, poor road surface conditions, missing road signages, missing grilles on central verges, and inadequate street lights,” the report states.

According to officials, a subcommittee constituted by the Delhi government under the chairmanship of Joint CP (Traffic) is meeting regularly on the matter of reducing congestion in the city. Of the total 233 locations, 99 are under the category of resolved or not feasible, 11 are partially completed,

89 are pending and in 34, report from agencies have not been received, they said.

“In spite of regular persuasions by the Delhi Traffic Police, works at various locations are still pending. Therefore, you are requested to take necessary action to execute pending works in a time-bound manner,” the order from PWD said.

According to the report on traffic congestion points, PWD, which maintains all the main roads of the national capital, has 123 locations. Out of

these, 37 are pending while the department has taken action on 75 points.

“The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has 15, while 13 locations are under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has 13 locations and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has 22 locations where work is pending,” the report states.