PWD plans to install stormwater system at Minto Bridge underpass

New Delhi: The PWD is planning to install a new stormwater management system featuring real-time monitoring and a facility to issue immediate alerts in a bid to address

the perpetual issue of waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass, officials said.

This underpass in the central Delhi area connects Connaught Place to Deen Dyal Upadhyaya Marg and is infamous for heavy flooding almost every monsoon season. Despite several efforts in the past, waterlogging remains a major concern at this location.

According to an official, the department is planning a technical intervention that will feature a facility for issuing an immediate alert to officials in case of any fault or

breakdown at the pump house, among other aspects.

“We plan to install the SCADA software for online monitoring of the pump house at the site so that real-time information about activities inside the pump house can be sent to the control room and even recorded. Every year Public Works Department sets up a special flood control

room at the headquarters from where the situation is monitored by officials,” said a senior

PWD official.