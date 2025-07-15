PWD plans elevated corridor over Delhi’s Inner Ring Road

NEW DELHI: To ease traffic congestion in Delhi, the PWD plans to build an elevated corridor over the Inner Ring Road. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has directed officials to appoint a consultant and prepare a detailed project report for the same.

The corridor will span around 80 km, including ramps, loops, and link roads, improving connectivity along the 55-km Ring Road. Some land acquisition will be required.

The project is part of a broader plan to resolve traffic bottlenecks across the city. An expert panel will meet this week to discuss further implementation steps.