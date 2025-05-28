PWD plans beautification project near Rajghat with fountains and greenery

New Delhi: The Public Works Department in Delhi is planning a Rs 6 crore beautification project to enhance the area around Rajghat near Satygrah Marg, officials said. The project, aimed at transforming the stretch between Rajghat and Satyagrah Marg, will involve the installation of sculpted fountains, water ponds, and enhanced greenery along the central verge. The project is expected to be completed within four months from the date of award of work, they said. Until last year, the PWD carried out road beautification work under its streetscaping project.