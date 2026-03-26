PWD plans AI-enabled cams to track crime, potholes in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a major overhaul of its CCTV surveillance network, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics to enhance both public safety and civic management, officials said on Thursday.



In the past few years, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras in two phases.

However, over the years, several of those cameras have outlived their capacity and will be replaced, they said.

“To strengthen its CCTV network, PWD plans to conduct a detailed assessment, which will include

identifying existing deficiencies, covering gaps, storage limitations, network bottlenecks, and operational issues. We plan to hire a company

for which a tender has been floated,” a senior government official said.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had earlier directed the officials to come up with a plan to replace the obsolete cameras, and while doing so, also plan ahead, including the use of cameras for civic revamp.

As per the plan, “the consultants will set up a modern command and control centre incorporating advanced AI-based analytics which can detect mob lynching, potholes, garbage dumping, dust monitoring, and other relevant analytics.”

The PWD has planned that the new network will also have facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems incorporated into the monitoring mechanism, which help in taking steps to reduce pollution.

In some areas, there are multiple agencies installing the CCTV cameras, so PWD has to make that assessment and avoid duplication.