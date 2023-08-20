PWD paints the town green for G20 summit

New Delhi: As Delhi gears up to welcome global dignitaries for the G20 summit in September, the Public Works Department (PWD) is embarking on a transformative



mission to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.

To achieve this, they are placing approximately 35,000 potted plants along curb sides and central verges on important roadways with an estimated work cost of Rs 58 lakh. Potted plants are strategically positioned to bridge gaps in greenery along the Ring Road stretch, connecting Rajghat and the Red Fort.

The initiative responds to the challenge of beautifying the city without the luxury of time for traditional seed planting and growth. A segment of Mathura Road in front of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan has already transformed into a vibrant, green haven adorned with pots of colourful blooms.

During a recent review meeting under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, attended by key civic departments, a holistic strategy emerged to beautify a total 23 roads within the PWD’s purview. Notably, the prominent hallmark of this revitalisation effort is the prominent inclusion of potted plants in various sizes.

The beautification project encompasses roads under PWD’s jurisdiction, including Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Purana Quila Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Mandir Marg, Press Enclave Marg, Suraj Kunj Road, and Vikas Marg.

While PWD’s innovative approach extends beyond potted plants. They have established ecological zones on previously vacant traffic islands, where diverse tree species now flourish alongside ground-cover plants. Artificial green walls have been put up.

At the intersection of Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, a traffic island has been artistically adorned with a tiered arrangement of potted plants, extending onto the footpath. While the shallow depressions around mature trees are filled with soil, hosting ground-cover plants creates a cohesive green landscape.

In preparation for the summit, PWD has also enlisted officers from the horticulture wing to collaborate with the road civil engineering team. The G20 summit is scheduled for September 8 to 10 and will see a congregation of numerous foreign dignitaries in the city.

To ensure the success of this endeavour, PWD is procuring four varieties of palms, including Seaforthia, Raphis, Phoenix, and areca. A PWD official emphasized, “We are sourcing straight, well-developed,

fresh, and healthy plants with lush green leaves, placing

them in both earthen and plastic pots.”

This concerted effort by PWD promises to enhance the visual appeal of Delhi’s streets and demonstrates the city’s commitment to hosting a vibrant and eco-friendly G20 summit. As the lush greenery takes root and flourishes, it symbolizes Delhi’s warm welcome to the world.