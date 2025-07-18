‘PWD nod sought for Rajghat u-turn trial’

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has requested the Public Works Department for support to hold a trial of U-turn-based traffic management at the Rajghat and Shanti Van crossings on Ring Road.

It aims to make the area free of signals and congestion.

“The letter has been sent to PWD, but we are yet to receive a response from them. As of now, there is no trial,” a senior police official said. Key proposed changes include widening and reshaping an existing U-turn located about 150 meters from the Rajghat crossing, as well as creating new cut-in-median U-turns with offset lanes between Rajghat and Shanti Van, and toward the Hanuman Mandir side. These measures are designed to facilitate two-way U-turn movements and reduce dependency on traffic signals.

In an April 4 letter, Delhi Traffic Police proposed closing central verges with sliding barriers and adding lane markings, spring posts, cat eyes, and solar studs for safety. Temporary signs will guide drivers. After a joint inspection with an NGO, the U-turn model was praised for potentially reducing signal delays and improving traffic flow on Ring Road.