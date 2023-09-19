PWD minister Atishi inspects roads as part of makeover efforts

New Delhi: In an effort to give Delhi a sweeping makeover reminiscent of the G20 designated areas, PWD Minister Atishi, under the directive of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, conducted thorough inspections of Shankar Road and Pusa Road on Monday, accompanied by a team of PWD officials.



The objective of this extensive review is to revamp Delhi’s roads comprehensively, making them cleaner, aesthetically pleasing, and user-friendly.

The inspections focused on evaluating the existing conditions of the roads and identifying opportunities for improvement.

Atishi stressed the importance of horticulture in enhancing the roadways, directing officials to pay meticulous attention to details throughout the process. Tree pruning, regular maintenance, and beautification with an array of plants were emphasised as key components of this ambitious project.

Key directives issued by the PWD Minister include blacktopping of roads, redesigning roads to meet specific needs, standard road markings, and the repair and improvement of footpaths. Additionally, central verges will be adorned with an array of beautiful plants, creating a more appealing environment for both pedestrians and motorists.

Street furniture will be strategically installed, while drainage systems will be upgraded for improved functionality. In areas requiring it, curbstones and railings will be replaced and painted to enhance the overall appearance.

The transformation of Delhi’s roads will also involve mechanised road sweeping and enhanced management of streetlights for improved safety and aesthetics. Signboards will be thoughtfully placed to guide residents and visitors effectively.

Atishi’s vision extends beyond the city centre, with plans to beautify roads in markets throughout Central Delhi and even in villages on the outskirts of the capital. The aim is to provide world-class road experiences to all Delhiites, ensuring that every corner of the city reflects the beauty witnessed during the G-20 summit.

While speaking about the vision for the project, Atishi stated, ‘Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that, just like certain parts of Delhi were given a splendid makeover during the G-20 summit, now the entire city’s roads will be transformed into something magnificent. We will beautify the entire Delhi, and every Delhiites will take pride in it.’

“After inspecting Shankar Road and Pusa Road alongside PWD officials, our analysis has underscored the necessity for a redesign of the central verge, footpaths, and the inclusion of horticulture, along with essential black-topping. PWD is committed to swiftly transforming these roads into world-class thoroughfares,” affirmed Atishi, assuring the beautification efforts.