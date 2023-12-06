PWD min Atishi inspects under-construction flyover in Anand Vihar

n a stern move, PWD Minister Atishi of the Delhi government inspected the under-construction flyover at Anand Vihar on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the tardy progress of the project.

Atishi pulled up officials and issued a clear ultimatum, demanding the completion of the flyover by April, failing which stern actions would be taken against the responsible officers. ‘This flyover is a crucial project in making East Delhi traffic congestion-free. Therefore, any delay in its construction will not be tolerated,’ Atishi emphasised during the inspection.

She directed officials to expedite the remaining work by doubling the manpower and machines involved, adding, ‘Kejriwal government will not tolerate any delay in important projects like this.’

The inspection revealed that the construction of the flyover was lagging behind schedule, causing daily traffic jams and inconvenience for thousands of commuters. Atishi instructed officials to submit progress reports every week, highlighting the urgency of completing the project on the new timeline.

‘If needed, double the manpower and machines, and work day and night. In any case, the flyover must be dedicated to the public by April,’ the Minister stated, cautioning officials of potential consequences if the set timeline was not met.