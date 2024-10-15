PWD likely to open Anand Vihar-Apsara Border flyover without ramp

New Delhi: The PWD department is likely to open the Anand Vihar-Apsara Border flyover before completing the construction of a ramp planned on it near Ramprastha, Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday.



The decision was taken after delays in getting permission for replanting trees that needs to be felled for the construction of the ramp, they said.

A meeting was held between the forest department and Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday, they added.

According to the officials, the PWD sought permission to cut 66 trees on the stretch, including two on the carriageway from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border last year. As per norms, they need to plant 10 trees for cutting one.

After the forest department asked the PWD where the trees will be planted, the department said it is searching for a place to do it, they said.

The officials further said that they are planning to close the tender and will focus on two trees on the road first. They will later open the tender for completing the ramp on the carriageway from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, and other work after getting a nod to cut the trees, officials said.

The department has already covered the two trees on the carriageway with metal barricades. The trial runs on the flyover are underway and it will be opened for the commuters after receiving an NOC from the traffic police, they said.

The six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover was built to ease the traffic in Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar.