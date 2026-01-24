PWD launches beautification exercises ahead of AI Impact Summit in city

New Delhi: The Public Works Department has launched a citywide beautification and infrastructure revamp exercise as the national capital is set to host the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. Officials said the government body in charge of building and maintaining public infrastructure is planning to beautify two traffic islands near the Hayat hotel as part of the initiative.

The hotel is expected to accommodate several foreign guests during the summit.

“Separately, as part of the beautification work, two lion sculptures, each nine feet tall, and two musical fountains will be installed,” they said.

The international summit is slated to be held from February 15 to 20, with Bharat Mandapam selected as the venue for the main inauguration on February 19. Several bilateral meetings are also scheduled during the event.

“Tenders have been floated to carry out the beautification works, installing two statues and fountains,” a senior official said.

The Delhi government has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and other civic bodies to ensure that arrangements for the event surpass the standards achieved during the G20 Summit.

According to officials, the total cost of both projects is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, with a deadline of one month for completion.

As Delhi prepares to host the high-profile summit, the PWD has planned a major revamp of areas surrounding Bharat Mandapam,

the Indira Gandhi International Airport and key tourist hubs across the city.