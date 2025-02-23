PWD kicks off multiple road strengthening projects in city

New Delhi: Led by Parvesh Verma, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), marked the inauguration of key works to improve connectivity and road safety as several new road strengthening projects were officially launched across the city on Sunday. Verma inaugurated the strengthening work on the Ring Road, one of the city’s most vital traffic corridors, which is set to ease congestion and improve the flow of traffic for commuters. During his visit, he also inspected and reviewed the progress of the Barapullah Extradosed Bridge Project, a crucial phase of infrastructure development aimed at improving connectivity between Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar. He directed the project team to expedite the execution of the bridge and resolve any pending issues, including necessary tree permissions.

In addition to the major Ring Road project, other areas across the city also saw new initiatives aimed at enhancing road quality. In Chattarpur, MLA Kartar Singh inaugurated nine maintenance vans, designed to ensure the ongoing upkeep of roads in the constituency. In Nangloi Jat, MLA Manoj Shokeen flagged off horticultural work on the Outer Ring Road, while in Malviya Nagar, MLA Satish Upadhyay launched the strengthening work of the Outer Ring Road near the IIT Flyover. These efforts are part of a larger, citywide strategy to enhance road infrastructure and provide better services to Delhi’s residents.

The day also witnessed the inauguration of restoration and strengthening projects in various other constituencies. In Mehrauli, MLA Gajendra Singh Yadav initiated the restoration of Vedant Deshika Marg near Ber Sarai, while in Sangam Vihar, MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary began the strengthening work of Guru Ravi Dass Marg and Okhla Estate Marg. Verma’s inspection also included a review of the Moolchand Pump House, an important facility that ensures the smooth operation of water systems in the area.

As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve its roads, several other significant works were carried out in areas like Wazirpur, Trilokpuri, and Rohini. In particular, the strengthening of Ring Roads and service roads will ensure safer and more efficient travel.