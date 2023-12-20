PWD gets additional Rs 880 crore for bolstering road infrastructure

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Public Works Department (PWD) has secured an additional Budget of Rs 880 crore as part of the revised Delhi government budget, with a predominant focus on bolstering road infrastructure.



This allocation comes at a crucial juncture when the PWD is grappling with road maintenance challenges, including pothole repairs and overall road condition improvements.

PWD Minister Atishi recently directed the department to expedite the filling of potholes across the city. Furthermore, a comprehensive list of roads requiring repairs has been mandated, with a deadline set for completion by the end of February. The initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of road networks and ensuring commuter safety.

An allocation of Rs 175 crore has been earmarked for the 10-year comprehensive road maintenance project, a scheme announced earlier in the year by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, the last budget estimate did not specify funds under this category, highlighting the renewed emphasis on sustained road upkeep.

In response to the PWD’s struggle to maintain roads, the government has promptly responded with financial support. In October, a request for Rs 500 crore was made to address pending bills, especially after the stoppage of maintenance works by CPWD contractors’ association.

The disruption had adversely affected road maintenance, leading to halted projects by smaller contractors and even impacting streetlight maintenance.

Under the revised estimates, the PWD has been allocated Rs 75 crore for the construction of roads and bridges, Rs 334.7 crore for district roads, and Rs 70 crore for maintenance and repairs. Additionally, a noteworthy Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the integrated transit corridor development project between the Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers, which involves the construction of new flyovers and subways to alleviate road congestion.

The Delhi government’s budget for FY 2023-24 allocates Rs 9,337 crore for transport, roads, and bridges. Nearly half of this amount, approximately Rs 4,500 crore, is designated for the comprehensive road maintenance project. This comprehensive initiative encompasses the overhaul of a vast 1,400-km network of roads, footpaths, and green areas.

However, the project faced initial challenges due to its inclusive plan covering sanitation and cleanliness, which fall under the purview of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

With the recent budget allocation and specific focus on road-related aspects, the Delhi government aims to address pressing infrastructure needs and enhance the overall quality of road networks in the national Capital.