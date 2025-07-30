PWD executive engineer held for accepting ₹30,000 bribe at Rouse Avenue Court complex

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Kalu Ram Meena, Executive Engineer (Civil), Judiciary Civil Division-2 of the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) posted at the Rouse Avenue District Court Complex, for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000

from a contractor.

The agency filed a case against Meena on Monday, on a complaint that he had demanded a 3 percent commission on the total bill value to disburse pending payments. On negotiation, the accused reportedly demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant to settle the pending amount.

Acting swiftly, the CBI set a trap on the same day and arrested the accused red-handed for accepting the

bribe amount.

After the arrest, raids were conducted at premises in Delhi and Jaipur associated with the accused. The raids resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.6 crore in cash, property documents, and bank accounts with large balances.

CBI officials reported that the investigation is continuing to track the complete extent of assets and probable participation of other officials in

the bribery chain.