Pvt universities plan to set up campuses in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Two private universities are planning to set up campuses in Greater Noida as their representatives met officials of the Greater Noida authority to acquire land.

Officials said that it will not only strengthen the education system of the city but will also help the authority earn nearly Rs 550 crore.

As per officials, Madhav Govind University of Rajasthan and JSS University of Noida have shown interest in opening campuses in Greater Noida. The Greater Noida Authority has identified land for both the universities.

The representatives of both universities met Greater Noida CEO NG Ravi Kumar on Wednesday. The CEO assured them of providing land. Santosh Kumar, Head of the Institutional Department, has also shown plots of 28 acres in Techzone Two and 33 acres near Stellar IT Park in Techzone to the representatives of both the institutions.

OSD Santosh Kumar said that the management of both the institutions have also liked these plots and soon the authority will come up with a formal proposal.

“If these two institutions buy land to build universities in Greater Noida, the authority will earn more than Rs 550 crore from it. Besides, there will be large scale investment when the university is built. Students will get the opportunity to get education from two new and modern universities. Besides, many people will also get employment opportunities,” said Kumar.