Pvt school owner held for raping teacher in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A private school owner in Greater Noida has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a female teacher inside the school, said police on Wednesday.



As per complainant, a resident of sector Sigma in Greater Noida who is mother of two kinds, the accused raped her for the first time in February which he recorded with a camera.

The accused used to blackmail her to post the video on internet and raped her multiple times for several months. The woman narrated the ordeal to her husband and the couple approached police to register a complaint.

“The private school is situated in sector Sigma of Greater Noida. On the basis of complaint received, an FIR was lodged under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code against Mohit Nagar, a resident of Ecotech-I in Greater Noida,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, station house officer, sector Beta-II police station.

While the case was lodged on September 29, the accused was on large and police teams were performing raids to arrest him. He was arrested on Tuesday from Chuhadpur underpass. He was produced before the court and sent to jail, the SHO added.