Puvanchali debate: ‘Kejriwal trying to create misunderstanding’

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of trying to create a misunderstanding by linking Purvanchali people with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, and called on the natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh living in Delhi to give a befitting reply to his party in the upcoming assembly elections.

This comes a day after Kejriwal claimed BJP president J P Nadda called Purvanchalis Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and “admitted” that their names were being deleted from the electoral rolls in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls due in February.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday, party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “For the last several days, a big leader of Delhi has been repeatedly trying to create

confusion. Delhi is facing problems related to water, drainage and road but the former chief minister is not saying anything about them.”

“During the Covid pandemic, the then Delhi chief minister said that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh living in the city should return (to their homes). He didn’t even provide any treatment facilities to them due to which they had to return to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Today these people are trying to spread misunderstanding on the Purvanchal issue, Choudhary said, alluding to Kejriwal.

“Attempts are being made to link them (Purvanchalis) with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Hence, I urge the people from Purvanchal to reply to those ruling Delhi in the 2025

Assembly elections,” he said.

The BJP leader also targeted Kejriwal for announcing an Ambedkar scholarship scheme to provide free foreign education to Delhi’s

Dalit students and asked him why he waited so long to introduce it.

He further said that Kejriwal making the announcement about the registration of beneficiaries for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana instead of Chief Minister Atishi is an “insult to women”. Choudhary said India has been making continuous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi know clearly who is working for their welfare and who is not.

“Members of the INDI alliance neither care about the development of Delhi nor the education and employment of its people,” he charged.