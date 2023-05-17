‘Put on hold implementation of directions issued by L-G Saxena’

New Delhi: Days after a Supreme Court’s order giving it control over services, the Delhi government has asked its various departments to hold back action on directions of Lt Governor V K Saxena issued directly to them in recent months.



After the apex court’s judgement, directions were issued on May 12 by ministers-in-charge to departments concerned asking them to strictly follow transaction of business rules (TBR) and desist from putting up files before them through the chief secretary.

Now, according to a circular issued on Monday by the Delhi government, the various departments have been asked to put on hold implementation of all the directions issued by the L-G directly to them in the last few months.

Lt Governor Saxena has issued several directions directly to various departments through the chief secretary, “completely bypassing” the elected government, the circular said.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its 2018 order and recent order on May 11 has clearly stated that the L-G is bound by aid and advice of Council of Ministers on all subjects, including services, barring only three subjects —land, public order and police, it said.

Therefore, direct orders of the L-G to the departments are contrary to the Constitution and orders of the Supreme Court, it added. The circular asked the department heads to provide a list of directions issued directly to them by the L-G and take no further action on them till further instructions from the ministers-in-charge.