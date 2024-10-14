‘Push for NCMC cards raises privacy & reliability concerns’

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has discontinued issuing its closed-loop metro smart cards at several stations, encouraging commuters to adopt the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).



This move comes a year after NCMC became operational with DMRC and is part of the central government’s “one nation, one card” initiative, which allows the card to be used across various public transport systems.

Unlike the previous DMRC smart card, which was limited to the Delhi Metro, the NCMC can be used for transportation across the country, including in other metro systems.

However, many commuters are concerned about privacy and the lack of alternatives, as they are now compelled to switch to the new system. “I’ve been using the DMRC smart card for years, I recently lost one and now they’re telling me it’s no longer available. I have to buy an NCMC and share my contact number to activate it. Why should I give my personal information just to ride the metro?” said Ritu Sharma, a daily commuter.

Commuters are required to provide a contact number and enter a one-time password (OTP) to obtain an NCMC, raising concerns about

data privacy.

The NCMC, issued by a private payment bank, costs Rs 50—similar to the previous smart card—but passengers are worried about

potential disruptions.

Akash Mehta, another commuter, expressed his frustration, stating, “Just like Paytm’s NCMC was discontinued, I’m afraid this one might be too. Passengers should have more options instead of being forced into this.”

At stations like Shahid Sthal on the Red Line and ITO on the violet Line, commuters seeking DMRC smart cards were told that the cards are no longer available for new users. Customer care representatives confirmed that existing smart cards can be replaced if damaged or malfunctioning, but new passengers must

purchase NCMCs.

While many passengers have complained about the lack of choice, some see the NCMC as a positive change.

“The NCMC works across different cities, and I’ve already used it in both Delhi and Mumbai Metros. It’s convenient for frequent travellers like me,” said Dheeraj Kumar, a

regular commuter.

However, he added that the card’s functionality still has some things to work out, particularly with recharges not reflecting immediately.

A DMRC official explained that the shift to NCMC is part of a larger effort by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to integrate transportation systems across the country. “This is a step towards making travel more seamless and convenient for passengers. The NCMC is designed to work on various transport networks, unlike the previous DMRC card, which was limited to the metro.”

Despite the official assurances, many passengers remain uneasy about the forced transition to the NCMC, with concerns about privacy and service reliability continuing to surface.

For now, the DMRC’s phased discontinuation of its smart cards seems set to proceed, leaving commuters with little choice but to adapt.