Pusa Road to get a facelift

New Delhi: Pusa Road is set to get a facelift as the Delhi government approved road strengthening projects worth Rs 11.28 crore



The government will strengthen and beautify Pusa Road and the road from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road. Once the project is completed road stretches like Pusa Gol Chakkar, Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute, and Pusa Employment Exchange Gate will get a new look.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved 2 projects worth Rs 11.28 crore on Friday. The projects include the strengthening of Pusa Road from Pusa Round About to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg and Road No. 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road.

“Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the infrastructure of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the Government is working on mission mode to strengthen and improve the infrastructure across the city,” he said.

The Minister directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

“The government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. Given that these roads were constructed long ago they are currently in need of maintenance. Thus the work of maintenance and beautification is being started here now,” Sisodia added.

The strengthening of Pusa Road from Pusa Round About to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg will be done at Rs 8.55 crore. Whereas, Road No. 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road will be strengthened at the cost of Rs 2.72 crore.