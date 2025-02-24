Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joins AAP

CHANDIGARH/ NEW DELHI: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, welcomed Mann into the party, said a party statement. Mann, the daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, “has been actively involved in social service for a long time and often raises important social and political issues through social media”, the AAP said.

Mann on her part said that she is “impressed by the work of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab”.

“I decided to join the AAP. I felt that only this party could provide me with an opportunity to work for people. Whenever I approached any AAP MLA or minister with any work, they prioritised it,” she added.