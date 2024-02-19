Punjab woman arrested in fake visa crackdown at IGI Airport

New Delhi: The IGI Delhi Airport police has arrested a woman from Punjab involved in a fake visa syndicate.



The police received the information about the woman through an anonymous source at the IGI Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Veerpal Kaur (45) wife of Trilochan Singh resident of Namol Road, Near Jeewan Gurudwara, Sangrur, Punjab.

According to the police, the operation leading to Kaur’s arrest was triggered by the deportation of Darshan Kaur, a female Indian passenger, from Malaysia to IGI Airport on Wednesday night.

Investigations revealed that Darshan Kaur had been sent to Thailand from India on October 7, 2022, and entered Malaysia illegally with forged documentation provided by Veerpal Kaur and her associates, in exchange for a large sum of money.

The accused was arrested following a detailed investigation into a case registered on February 6, 2024.

The case registered under sections 420/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code & 12 PP Act at IGI Airport Police Station revealed her role in duping unsuspecting individuals by providing them with passports bearing fake Malaysian immigration stamps.

During interrogation, Veerpal Kaur confessed to her involvement in the syndicate, stating that she had initially engaged in the scheme after sending her own children to Malaysia years ago.

Despite her illiteracy and status as a housewife, she began working with other agents on a commission basis, exploiting victims with the promise of cheap, approved passports and visas to foreign countries.

The arrest was made possible by a dedicated team led by Inspector Vijender Rana and under the close supervision of the ACP of the IGI Airport Police team.

The team’s persistent efforts underscore the police’s commitment to curbing immigration fraud and making air travel safer for passengers.

The arrest of Veerpal Kaur by the IGI Airport police marks a significant step in dismantling a fraudulent visa syndicate, highlighting the authorities’ unwavering commitment to upholding immigration integrity.