Punjab Police issue sent to Privileges Committee

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred the Punjab Police’s action linked to

Assembly proceedings to the Committee of Privileges, citing a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

The decision follows a complaint by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra regarding the registration of an FIR by the Punjab Police based on a complaint from Iqbal Singh. The case pertains to statements allegedly made by

Leader of Opposition Atishi on the floor of the House on January 6, 2026.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the matter directly concerns privileged proceedings of the Legislature. The Speaker observed that issues related to Assembly debates should have been brought to his notice before initiating any police action.

After seeking extensions, the Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, submitted replies stating that the police acted in accordance with the law and that the alleged acts were committed outside the Assembly, placing them beyond legislative privilege. They also maintained that investigative accountability lies with the courts and that matters under judicial consideration should not be taken up by the Assembly. However, the Speaker found these explanations unsatisfactory and rejected the arguments.