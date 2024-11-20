Punjab Pavilion blends tradition and progress at IITF 2024

NEW DELHI: The Punjab Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2024) in New Delhi showcases the state’s rich heritage and forward-looking vision. Reflecting the theme *Viksit Bharat@2047*, it highlights Punjab’s contributions to agriculture, industry, education, and handicrafts under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The pavilion’s grand haveli-style entrance, made with traditional Nanakshahi bricks, combines heritage with modern design. Digital displays and immersive LED screens present Punjab as a cultural and economic powerhouse. A key feature is the Northern Goshawk, Punjab’s state bird, symbolising its cultural and spiritual significance.

Stalls from departments like Punjab Tourism, Milkfed, and Invest Punjab offer insights into the state’s products and initiatives. An Artist Corner showcases traditional crafts, providing local artisans with a global platform. Vibrant Bhangra performances captivate visitors, while Punjab’s Cultural Day is scheduled for 27 November.

The display reflects Punjab’s diverse strengths and commitment to contributing to an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’