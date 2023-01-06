Punjab govt holds mega PTM

New delhi: The Punjab government held a mega Mega Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM) which saw the attendance of over 17 lakh parents, the highest attendance in a PTM in the country, as per government officials.



The PTM, dubbed Inspire 2.0 on December 24, 2022, had boards with parents putting thumb impressions and palm prints to show their support to the pledge, “I will send my child to school every day,” across its 20,000 schools in the state. “In a private school, the learning is better because parents are involved but in government schools, it doesn’t happen so much. The idea was to create a community between parents and the school,” CO and founder of GDi Ankur Bansal said. The government, in a bid to boost the turnout, gave a two-hour leave to all parents whose child is studying in the government school. The PTM had reading corners, exhibitions displaying the achievements of students, books exhibition and decor to welcome parents. The event was organised to encourage a dialogue between teachers and parents about the progress of their children and create a mass movement to keep the conversation between schools and parents flowing in future too.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally invited parents and emphasised their attendance through a video and an FM ad was circulated in gurdwaras, and marketplaces to reach out to the parents more. The agenda of the day included heads of schools informing parents about key initiatives of the government. The teachers also shared individual feedback on students while noting the parents’ concerns and feedback about the school. The planning and execution of PTM was done based on data which helped administrators to track progress across Punjab throughout the day. This was also the first time that feedback from parents was collected. Parents rated PTM with an average rating of 4.68 on a scale of 5 with 81 per cent while teachers rated the PTM 5/5 and 14 per cent rated it 4/5, as per data shared by GDi.

The education department will now incorporate the suggestions of parents and teachers to strengthen the schools.

The PTM was made more eventful with Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visiting schools on the day to motivate teachers as well as interact with students and parents.