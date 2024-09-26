Punjab-based travel agent held for arranging fake visa

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based travel agent for arranging a fake Moroccan visa for a passenger.

The accused has been identified as Harjinder Singh (40) son of Tarsem Singh resident of Ajnala, Amritsar, Punjab.

According to the police, the agent had arranged a fraudulent Moroccan visa for Lovepreet Singh Batth, a passenger from Amritsar, intending to travel to Morocco via the UAE.

Lovepreet Singh (27) was deported from the UAE after authorities detected the fake Moroccan visa during an immigration check.

He had initially traveled to the UAE in March 2024, aiming to move to Morocco and eventually Germany for better work opportunities.

However, he was apprehended at the UAE airport and deported back to India, arriving at IGI Airport in Delhi.

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and PP Act. Upon investigation, Lovepreet revealed that he had paid 8 lakh rupees to Harjinder Singh, a known agent from his village, to arrange his illegal journey to Germany.

The accused Harjinder Singh assured him he would first establish a travel history by sending him to the UAE, followed by Morocco.

A dedicated police team, led by Inspector Sushil

Goyal, tracked and arrested Harjinder Singh from a hideout in Amritsar.