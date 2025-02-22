Punjab agent nabbed for US visa fraud

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Punjab-based agent Amit Arora for orchestrating illegal U.S. travel via the “Donkey Route.”

The case emerged after deportee Maninder Pal Singh was caught with forged

passport pages.

Singh had paid Rs 41 lakh to agent Mandeep Singh, who arranged his journey through multiple countries. Mandeep’s arrest led to Arora, a repeat offender with 10 prior fraud cases.

Arora confessed to running a Chandigarh-based operation, offering fake visas for hefty fees. Authorities have arrested 21 agents in 2024 and six in 2025 as investigations continue into financial transactions and trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable migrants.