Pujaris, saints rally behind AAP

New Delhi: In a significant political development ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, several prominent pujaris and saints have expressed their support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

A number of priests from Delhi’s pujari community, previously associated with the BJP’s ‘Mandir Prakoshth,’ joined the AAP’s ‘Sanatan Seva Samiti’ on Wednesday.

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the religious leaders, including Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Swami and Yogeshwaracharya Ji Maharaj, with shawls and described their blessings as a profound inspiration for his party’s mission. Kejriwal expressed gratitude, stating, “I consider myself extremely fortunate that our platform is graced by the presence of Jagatgurus, Mahamandaleshwars, and many saints.”

The AAP chief emphasised the party’s commitment to serving Sanatan Dharma, noting that pujaris and saints bridge the gap between people and God. “For this, I consider myself and the AAP highly fortunate that God has chosen us for this work,” Kejriwal said.

Highlighting BJP’s lack of action, Kejriwal remarked, “The AAP delivers on what it promise once we announce something, we ensure its implementation. We will implement the ‘Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana’ in Delhi after the elections.”

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed several BJP members who joined AAP, inspired by Kejriwal’s vision. “It is through the hands of Arvind Kejriwal that pujaris in India will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹18,000,” he said. Vijay Sharma, a former BJP member, praised Kejriwal’s initiative, stating, “When Arvind Kejriwal announced a monthly honorarium for pujaris, our pujaris said it was the best initiative.”

Acharya Brijesh Sharma emphasized, “The ‘Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana’ was beyond the imagination of the pujari community. Our entire organization stands firmly with Arvind Kejriwal.”

This political shift signifies AAP’s growing influence among Delhi’s religious leaders, as the party gears up for the upcoming elections.