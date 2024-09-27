Public welfare works ‘stalled by BJP’ to resume, all damaged roads to be repaired, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said works of public welfare “stalled by the BJP” will be resumed and all damaged roads in the city will be repaired.



The former Delhi chief minister claimed that he was sent to jail because the BJP wanted to defame the AAP government in Delhi by stalling public works.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP supremo inspected the roads in the city and later said, “I want to assure the people of Delhi that I have come back and the stalled works will be resumed. All their problems will be solved.”

He said the AAP government will inspect all broken roads in Delhi and repair them.

Asked if he would be seen playing a more active role, Kejriwal said “We are in action mode round the clock. I was in action mode even in jail.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and local MLA Dilip Pandey also accompanied Kejriwal and Atishi during their inspection of a road in the Delhi University (DU) area.

“A few days ago I met their big leader. I asked what did you get from my arrest? I was shocked and felt sad to hear him say that at least

the Delhi government got derailed and the city was stalled,” Kejriwal claimed.

Their aim was to defame the AAP government by stalling works in Delhi, he alleged while asserting that the AAP and its government would not let people’s works get stalled.

During the inspection, Kejriwal was briefed by Pandey about the broken roads in his Assembly constituency, a statement said.

According to it, there are some roads under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for which the process of allocating

the repair works was underway. There are about 36 projects, out of which 30 have been approved, it said.

“Now that I have come, you don’t worry. All your pending work will start again. All problems will be solved. We just came to inspect the road passing in front of DU’s North Campus. There is a water pipeline under this road. The road has broken due to this pipeline.

“This road is used a lot by people. I have talked to CM Atishi about the repair of this road. This road will be repaired soon. Apart from this, we will inspect all the broken roads in Delhi and get them repaired,” Kejriwal said.